News18 Afternoon Digest: Ghulam Nabi Azad All Set to Launch New Party; Cong ‘Halla Bol’ Rally in Delhi

Azad from Congress, Ghulam Nabi Gives Clarion Call for J&K’s Progress, to Announce New ‘National-Level’ Party

The stage is set for former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s new political chapter after he broke away from his five-decade-long association with the grand old party. As the leader reached Jammu on Sunday morning for his first rally after leaving Congress, he told News18 that his ‘national-level’ party would be firstly focussed on ‘upcoming J&K polls’. READ MORE

Congress Protest: Rahul Gandhi Reaches Ramlila Grounds for ‘Halla Bol’ Call; Gehlot, DKS Among Party Leaders at Venue

The Congress has planned an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan today. According to the latest update, party protesters moving from Banga Bhawan to AICC headquarters at Akbar Road, were detained by police. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the “Mehngai par halla bol” rally. READ MORE

Nearly 1,300 Dead Since June in Pakistan’s ‘Monster Monsoon’, One-third of Country Still Under Water; 33 Million Displaced

Nearly 1,300 people have lost their lives since June with 57 deaths just in the last 24 hours in floods that have devastated Pakistan. Nearly one-third of the country is still underwater and over 33 million people have been displaced, according to disaster management officials. READ MORE

Indian Economy Likely To Become World’s Third Largest Till 2029: SBI Report

Even as India has surpassed the UK in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) to become the fifth largest economy, an SBI report now says that the Indian economy is expected to become the third largest in the world by 2029, overtaking Germany and Japan as well. In that year, India will be seven notches higher as compared with its position in 2014, when the country was ranked 10th. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE | Dinesh Karthik Should be in the Playing 11 no Matter What: Robin Uthappa

Former India international Robin Uthappa believes that while it will be a great spectacle to see India take on Pakistan potentially three times in the Aisa Cup 2022, India’s focussed will solely remain on winning the continental trophy one more time, and with the larger picture of ironing out the chinks ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Was ‘Upset’ With Ayan Mukerji, ‘Warned’ KJo Brahmastra Will Be Disaster: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is one of the most-awaited movies. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy in key roles. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it has now been revealed that Big B was left ‘very upset’ with the director Ayan Mukerji while they were shooting for Brahmastra. READ MORE

