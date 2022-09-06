Afternoon Digest: Torrential Overnight Rains Leave Bengaluru Under Water; Top Business & Political Figures Attend Cyrus Mistry’s Last Rites & Other Top Stories

‘No Such Rain Seen in Last 90 Years,’ Says CM Bommai as Bengaluru’s Luxurious Villas Flooded, Cars Floating; 2 Pumping Stations to Resume Water Supply Today

Torrential overnight rains left India’s IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be. Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings. READ MORE

Top Business & Political Figures Attend Last Rites; Autopsy Says Mistry Died Almost Instantly After Accident

The last rites of Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons who was killed in a car crash on Sunday, are taking place in Mumbai’s Worli crematorium. Cyrus Mistry’s funeral will be held at the crematorium at 11 am. Top business and political figures attend the funeral of Mistry who died while returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai with three family friends — brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius’s wife Anahita Pandole when their car crashed into a divider at Surya River’s Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. READ MORE

‘Always Indebted to India’: Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina Meets PM Modi, At least 7 Pacts on Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, said that people’s federation and poverty are her main focus. The Bangladeshi PM added that she’s expecting India’s cooperation as “any problem can be solved through friendship and Bangladesh is always indebted to India”. READ MORE

GST Likely To Increase Further On Some Items To Correct Duty Inversion: Report

After a hike in GST and withdrawal of exemption on some items last month, the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST Council) may withdraw some more exemptions and raise the tax rates further to correct the remaining instances of inverted duty, according to a report. A group of ministers (GoM), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is working on this second round of GST revision. READ MORE

Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen Break Up? IPL Founder Sparks Split Rumours With Latest Instagram Update

Did Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen break up? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder changed his Instagram bio on Monday. In July this year, Lalit shocked the internet when he announced that he and Sush are dating. He not only dedicated a post filled with old and present-day pictures of the duo, he had also changed his Instagram bio to give a nod to his lady love. READ MORE

‘I’m Laughing at all These Tweets, Messages’: ‘Confident’ Arshdeep Singh Reacts to Social Media Trolling

Arshdeep Singh is currently the epicentre of all discussions revolving around Indian cricket. On Sunday, when Rohit Sharma & Co squared off against arch-rivals Pakistan, the 23-year-year got involved in an incident that brought him under the radar of the trolls. READ MORE

