New18 Afternoon Digest: SC Quashes Sedition FIR Against Vinod Dua, Decoding Vaccine Indemnity Gamble & Other Top Stories

SC Quashes FIR Against Vinod Dua for Sedition Over His YouTube Show

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR lodged against journalist Vinod Dua for sedition and other offences by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show. A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran, however, declined the prayer of Dua that no FIR can be registered against any media personnel with 10 years’ experience unless cleared by a committee. On July 20 last year, the top court had extended till further orders the protection granted to Dua from any coercive action in the case.

Pfizer, Moderna & Now SII: Decoding the Indemnity Gamble & What it Means for India

Amid reports that the Indian government may grant indemnity to Pfizer and Moderna to hasten the vaccination process in India, the Serum Institute of India on Thursday also asked for indemnity from liability, saying all vaccine makers, whether Indian or foreign, should be granted the same protection. The government has so far not given any manufacturer indemnity or protection against legal action for any severe side effects. As the issue gains traction, here’s what indemnity means and how it will aid the vaccination process in India.

Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Physical Abuse, Says ‘I Became Suicidal’

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Tuesday and then granted bail after wife, actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint that he hit her after an argument turned into a brawl. Karan, in a recent interview accused Nisha of physical abusive towards him.

Talking to ETimes, Karan said, “She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga. Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point, when I became suicidal."

Indians Hold Cryptocurrency Assets Worth More Than $1.5 Billion: Q&A With Paxful

Cryptocurrency, everyone seems to think, is very cool. There are inherent risks too with investments, and if you don’t understand crypto coins as a concept, this can be complicated too. Chances are, you’d be unable to fathom why there is so much volatility when it comes to crypto pricing. And if we are to factor in the scenario unfolding in India as we speak, banking institutions are adding to the complexity by simply refusing to play ball and support cryptocurrency investment apps and platforms. Many believe these will get resolved with time. If you are ready to take the risk, you can take the plunge and invest in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Polygon.

China’s Artificial Sun Sets Record, Clocks 160 Million Celsius Temperature: All You Need to Know

Replicating the nuclear reaction that takes place in the Sun, China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak set a new record after it ran at 120 million degrees Celsius (216 million degrees Fahrenheit) for 101 seconds, according to state media. Dubbed as the “artificial sun”, the experiment that ran last week, also reached the peak temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius (288 million degrees Fahrenheit), for another 20 seconds, which is over ten times hotter than the sun, reports Xinhua news agency. Located at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP), the experiment was conducted in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province.

WTC Final: Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri’s Leaked Audio During PC Leaves Fans in Splits

Team India left for England on Wednesday, and before departure, as is the norm, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri attended a press conference. But a particular moment during the media interaction left the fans in splits. Unaware that the PC had started, Kohli and Shastri were heard discussing the strategy for the WTC final against New Zealand starting June 18. In the audio clip, Kohli can be heard saying, “hum inko round the wicket dalwayenge, Left-handers hai inpe, Lala, Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge.” This means, that the duo were discussing the bowling plan against New Zealand, which could consist the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here