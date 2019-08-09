Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Against a Grim, Flooded Landscape, Maharashtra Minister Sparks Row by Smiling and Waving in Selfie Video

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party hit out saying that the BJP minister was 'on tourism' and asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to seek his resignation.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Against a Grim, Flooded Landscape, Maharashtra Minister Sparks Row by Smiling and Waving in Selfie Video
The Cabinet Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education can be seen smiling and waving hands in the clip. (Image ; Twitter)
Loading...

Kolhapur: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after two selfie video clips surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he surveyed parts of the flood-hit district.

This prompted the opposition NCP to rebuke Mahajan.

Questioning if the minister was on "tourism", the NCP asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek resignation of the "insensitive" water resources minister. In one of the clips, an unknown person accompanying Mahajan is seen taking selfie video as they rode through the water in parts of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The BJP minister can be seen smiling and waving hands in this clip. In another clip, Mahajan is seen inspecting the flood situation standing on a road as the person filmed the selfie video.

"Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis ji take resignation of this insensitive

minister, suspend the officials concerned," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde tweeted.

Expressing grief over the death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.

Parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Sangli and Kolhapur districts, are in the grip of devastating floods over the last one week following heavy rainfall in the region. As of Thursday, over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places in the flood-ravaged districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram