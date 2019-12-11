'Against Basic Structure of Constitution': Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to Challenge Citizenship Bill in SC
Terming the passing of the Bill in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha a 'tragedy', Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the bill is against the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.
Protest were seen across the country against Citizenship Bill. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the basic structure of the Constitution, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said it will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.
Its reaction came minutes after the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. Terming the passing of the Bill in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha a "tragedy", Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the bill is against the basic structure of the Indian Constitution and the Jamiat will challenge it in Supreme Court.
Madani said that the Jamiat will challenge it in the court because the legislature has not done its job honestly. "Now the judiciary can make a better decision on it. Advocates have been consulted in this regard and a petition is being drafted," he said in a statement.
