Against Family's Wish, Bhopal DJ Turns Labourer for Sister's Education as Virus Renders Him Jobless

Most of the Covid-19 restrictions are gone but the hardships brought about by the fatal virus are far from over.

As the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March this year, works and routine jobs were gone in no time, plunging into trouble several who had to take manual odd jobs to earn livelihood.

Among them is a 27-year-old youth, Vikas Kumar Yadav (name changed), who worked as professional DJ hosting parties and events till last year. He is now working as a construction labourer, earning paltry Rs 300 a day.

Yadav also had also worked as a mess manager earning Rs 8,000 a month with a private school in Saket area in Bhopal when Covid-19 outbreak stuck the nation and as elsewhere the schools were closed and are yet to re-open.

When I had no work, my family used to scold me over joblessness and my friend helped me find work as a daily wage labourer and I even worked in lockdown taking odd jobs in civil construction, claimed Yadav saying he even used to venture out of home at 6am so that no one spots him.

Vikas who has two brothers and a younger sister had troubled family life as his father, a supervisor with local ice cream manufacturing unit, had remarried after death of first wife.

A few months ago, Vikas left home with 17-year-old sister after the family denied letting her continue education and family discord continued to surge. Now, Vikas lives with her sister in a rented room in Kotra area paying Rs 2,000 rent and also paying Rs 1,000 monthly for sister’s coaching.

His sister is appearing in class X exam this year.

“I only take a break from work when I am ill as absence from work means deduction of earning,” said Vikas, adding he applied for the job of office boy or peon at several offices but got no response from anywhere.

I was offered security guard’s job at several places but they only offer Rs 10,000 for 12-hour shift and this job also restricts your mobility whereas I like an active work, added the youth.

He had worked as a DJ in marriage season in December and earned upto Rs 15,000 but as there were limited muhurts, his income lasted for short duration and he was back working as a construction labourer.

As a DJ, I used to earn upto Rs 1,000 for a marriage party and upto Rs 2,000 for events, said the class X-dropout adding it is a difficult phase of life for his sister and him. I was required to support myself and my sister in this crisis and I have no regrets working as a construction labourer, added Vikas.