Aganwadi Workers Stage Protest Near Delhi CM's Residence, Demand Govt Employee Status

New Delhi, Jan 31: Hundreds of anganwadi workers staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines area here on Monday and began an indefinite strike to press their demands, including recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium. The protest was organised under the aegis of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union.

The protesters raised anti-government slogans and carried placards reading “Inquilab Zindabad" and “Karmachari ka darja humara adhikar". They were stopped by the police a few metres from Kejriwal’s residence, following which they sat on a dharna and continued their protest.

In a statement, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union said that the honorarium in Delhi was last increased in August 2017 after a 58-day strike. Currently, anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi are given an honorarium of Rs 9,678 and Rs 4,839, respectively.

The protesters demanded that the honorarium be increased to Rs 25,000 for anganwadi workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers. “We will continue our indefinite strike until our demands are met and we are given a written assurance. If any political party ignores our demands, we will not vote for it in the upcoming civic polls. This will also reflect in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and others," the statement said.

It said the last announcement for increment in honorarium by the central government was made on September 11, 2018. However, it was never implemented. After this, the Delhi government issued a notification in September 2019, deducting Rs 900 and Rs 450 respectively from its share to the honorarium for workers and assistants, the statement said.

It also noted that the workload of anganwadi workers has increased significantly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.