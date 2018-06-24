Agartala Woman Decides to Sell Off Kidney to Feed Starving Child, Hospital Staff Calls Up Shelter Home

The timely intervention of hospital authorities at Agartala Government Medical College in West Tripura prevented a 29-year-old mother from selling her kidney to save her starving child.Battling with poverty for two years, since the death of her husband, who owned a rubber factory, Deepti Debbarma (name changed) had lost all hopes. Deepti is the mother of a six-year-old child.Deepti tried to earn a living by weaving traditional clothes, but had to give up work due to her ill health. Having no other source of income, she decided to sell off her kidney for money, a sacrifice she was willing to make for her 'dying' child."My child was dying of starvation. I had to do something for her. If only I get a chance to work somewhere, I will be able to live a normal life,” said the hapless mother.The medical staff at Agartala Government Medical College, which is located inside the Govinda Ballav Panth (GBP) Hospital campus, were shocked to hear Deepti’s story when she approached them with the intent to sell her body organ.They immediately informed the matter to Agartala city police and called up the Child Help Line, after which a team of police reached the spot and guided the nervous mother to a shelter home called Mangalok.This is not the first time that Deepti tried to give up on life. Earlier, she had attempted to commit suicide when she found herself on crossroads. She went into depression since the untimely death of her husband."He loved us a lot and we had no problem when he was alive. We were living a decent life,” she fondly recalled.Gayatree Goswami, who is in-charge of Mangalok, said that Deepti is staying at the shelter home with her child for the past two days. "We will try to impart vocational training to her, so that she finds a means of livelihood,” she added.On the other hand, Shankar Prasad Dutta, BJP MP from West Tripura has also offered to help. He has assured the caretakers at Mangalok to apprise Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb of Deepti's condition.