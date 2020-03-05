Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Age no Bar in Their Quest for Knowledge: Two Keralite Grannies Selected for Nari Shakti Award

Centenarian Bhageerathi Amma and 96-year-old Karthiyayini Amma had came out with flying colours in examinations conducted Kerala Literacy Mission.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Age no Bar in Their Quest for Knowledge: Two Keralite Grannies Selected for Nari Shakti Award
105-year old woman Bhageerathi Amma with her family after clearing her fourth standard equivalent examination conducted under Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Thiruvananthapuram: Centenarian Bhageerathi Amma and 96-year-old Karthiyayini Amma in Kerala have been jointly selected for the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2019 by the Central government for their exceptional contribution towards women's empowerment.

The award, the country's highest civilian honour for women, will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind on International Women's day on March 8 at a function in Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Proving that age is no bar in the quest for knowledge, the two had came out with flying colours in examinations conducted Kerala Literacy Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned about the achievements of the two women in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme recently.

Bhageerathi Amma had last year cleared the fourth standard equivalency examination, making her the oldest student in the country to emerge successful in the test conducted by the state literacy mission at Kollam.

Karthiyani Amma from Alapuzha had secured 98 marks out of 100 in "AkshraLaksham", a flagship programme of the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, in October 2018. She became a role model for thousands of people who wish to be part of the literacy programmes.

woman

File photo of Karthiyani Amma preparing for her exams.

The two women have received a letter from the Centre informing them about their selection for the award. Bhageerathi Amma, a great grandmother, had always yearned to study and gain knowledge.

But had to give up her dream after her mother died as she had to take care of her younger siblings. She became a widow in her 30s and had to shoulder the responsibility of bringing up her six children.

According to the 2011 census, there were around 18.5 lakh illiterates in the state. To wipe out illiteracy completely, the mission has

chalked out several programmes, especially among marginalised groups like tribals, fisherfolk and slum dwellers.

Kerala Literacy Mission sources said due to her advanced age Bhageerathi amma had some health issues and was not likely to travel to Delhi. She has sought permission to depute a person to accept the award on her behalf. Karthiyani Amma is leaving for Delhi on Friday, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram