Age of Traditional Medicine Will Start With WHO Centre, Says PM Modi; Health Body Chief Greets in Gujarati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) here will usher in an age of traditional medicine globally. Modi, along with the World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr Tredos Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, laid the foundation stone for the centre.

The centre will start the age of traditional medicine in the world in the next 25 years, Modi said, listing various benefits of traditional medicine. He also thanked the United Nations for accepting India’s proposal and declaring 2023 as the International Millet Year.

Dr Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, greeted people at the inauguration of the centre in Gujarati. “Kemcho…majama..” said the WHO chief, prompting applause from everyone present on the occasion, including PM Modi.

Hailing the centre, the WHO chief said, “This is a truly global project… this means that India will go the world and the whole world will come to India.” “WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine that we are launching will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. I’m grateful to PM Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative,” Dr Ghebreyesus further said.

