Agencies Doing Their Work, There is No Interference: Anurag Thakur on Tax Raids on Media Houses

Anurag Thakur announced said the agencies are doing their work and there is no interference in it. (Representative Image) (PTI File)

The minister was responding to a question on the opposition Congress' allegation that the raids were intended to throttle the voice of democracy.

New Delhi: As the Income Tax Department carried out multi-city raids against two media organisations on Thursday, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the agencies are doing their work and there is no interference in it. The minister was responding to a question on the opposition Congress' allegation that the raids were intended to throttle the voice of democracy. "Agencies are doing their own work and there is no interference in them," he said.

He also said that "one should take complete information and sometimes many issues come up that are far from truth…" The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar and Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar in multiple cities on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

first published:July 22, 2021, 16:55 IST