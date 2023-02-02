‘Agenda Punjab’ – an event curated to showcase the developmental works done under the Bhagwant Mann government over the last few months – was organised by News18 Punjab/Haryana last month, which was graced by key ministers of the AAP-led dispensation.

The event, held on January 31, saw the presence of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Education Minister Harjot Bains and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, among others. The ministers deliberated on several subjects of their domain and also shared a roadmap of their vision.

Health Minister Singh spoke extensively on Mohalla clinics, the flagship healthcare initiative of the AAP government in the state. He also talked about the government’s initiative that mandates ‘Whoever takes the injured to the hospital will get Rs 2,000’.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains discussed the issue of promoting technical education to end unemployment by giving a chance to students to choose an alternate career path after high school. He also said a good school is not just to educate but also to shape good citizens.

Also present at the event was state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, who brought up the topic of tax collection, saying that every penny of the tax collected by the government will be spent on the welfare of the people. He also claimed that the Punjab government has been successful in rooting out all types of mafias from the state.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora also graced the occasion and he deliberated on how municipal corporations should focus on development and people must collaborate for progress.

About ‘Agenda Series’

‘Agenda Series’ is organised across states by News18 Network, India’s largest news network, which has been at the forefront of driving the discourse on development and raising prevalent issues across the country for many years.

‘Agenda Series’, which is a crucial part of this effort, is considered one of the most credible platforms that not only showcase the development works undertaken by various state governments but also provide a roadmap to address pressing issues.

