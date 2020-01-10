Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Aggressive' Russian Naval Ship Nearly Caused Collision in Arabian Sea, Says US Govt

The Russian ship ignored collision warning blasts from the USS Farragut and came extremely close before turning away, narrowly averting a crash, said the US Navy 5th Fleet which released video footage of the incident.

AFP

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
'Aggressive' Russian Naval Ship Nearly Caused Collision in Arabian Sea, Says US Govt
Representative image (Image : Reuters)

Washington: The Pentagon accused the Russian navy on Friday of "aggressive" actions in the Arabian Sea after one of their ships very nearly collided with a US naval vessel.

The Russian ship ignored collision warning blasts from the USS Farragut and came extremely close before turning away, narrowly averting a crash, said the US Navy 5th Fleet which released video footage of the incident.

"While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision," it said in a statement.

