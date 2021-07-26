Agitating Farmers Blacken Poster of CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana’s Hisar

Protesting farmers continue to boycott the meetings and public events held by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party leaders all across Haryana. The farmers blackened the posters of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Uklana Mandi area of Hisar district where Minister of State Anoop Dhanak was to attend the Van Mahotsav at the government college in Mughalpura village.

The protesting farmers when came to know about the Minister’s visit to the area first made it viral on social media and reached there in large numbers to continue their boycott against the BJP and JJP. The farmers also continued sloganeering against the government and the minister.

Vice-president of the All India Kisan Union (Chaduni) Satish Bithmada said that the police arrested the protesting farmers and even he was part of the arrested contingent. However, when the rest of the farmers gathered and marched towards the police station, they were released. He also said that the BJP and JJP keep holding these programmes in a very discreet manner, but the farmers will continue boycotting any such public event.

The farmers also said that the police arrested a couple of their accomplices, which agitated many protestors. This is when they were forced to blacken the posters of the Chief Minister and deputy CM as well as the minister of state Anoop Dhanak.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here