Agitation in Cooch Behar Hospital Over Declaring Newborn 'Dead'

An agitation has erupted in Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College & Hospital Cochbehar over declaring a newborn ‘dead’. The family members alleged that while returning with the newborn’s body, they found the baby was alive. They went back to the hospital with the newborn where doctors again declared the baby dead. The family members claimed the baby was alive and did not want to take it back.

A resident of Siddheswari village Bithika Hazra was admitted to the hospital on Monday night. According to doctors, due to excess blood loss, the foetus was not developed properly and the baby died in the womb itself.

But the family members alleged that the hospital negligence is responsible for the child’s death. However, the hospital administration claimed that the newborn was born dead.

