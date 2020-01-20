Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Agitation Will Continue Till CAA is Amended: Ex-Lt Governor Najeeb Jung Tells Students Outside Jamia

Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung said making an amendment to the CAA is not difficult as the government would just have to include the religion that has been excluded from it.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:January 20, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Agitation Will Continue Till CAA is Amended: Ex-Lt Governor Najeeb Jung Tells Students Outside Jamia
Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung addresses the gathering outside Jamia Milia Islamia on Monday. (News18)

New Delhi: Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, who addressed students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the Jamia Millia Islamia, said the agitation would not end till the demands of equality before law are met.

“Nobody can ask you if you are an Indian or not. ‘Agitation khatm nahi hoga, jab tak tarmeem nahi hogi. Tarmeem mushkil kaam nahi hai.’ (The agitation won't end till amendment is made to the CAA. And that is not difficult, as you just have to include the religion that has been excluded),” said Jung, who is also a former vice chancellor of Jamia.

The CAA grants citizenship on the basis of religion, which Jung said, violated Article 14 of the Constitution that provides equality before law.

Recalling the Anna Hazare movement, Jung said, “When there was a protest by the ‘aam aadmi’ (a mass movement) in which (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal had taken part, the then Manmohan Singh government had spoken to them on their issues. Today, when the entire country is erupting in protests, the government doesn't want to meet them. Why?"

“Our students who are part of this agitation should be called and the government should speak to them," he said. Nationwide protests have erupted ever since the Act was passed by Parliament over a month ago.

Jung said the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is the bigger problem, and no one is believing in the government’s assurances.

"The detention centres have come up. If they want us to believe the NRC would be conducted, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) should hold a joint press conference on the matter,” the former L-G said.

Stating that despite efforts to divide the country, the new law has brought the country together, Jung said the movement should retain its secular character. "One more request, keep the maulanas away. This agitation has no place for them," he told the gathering.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
