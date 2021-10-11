CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Agitation Will Continue Till Farmers' Demands Are Met: Rakesh Tikait
1-MIN READ

Agitation Will Continue Till Farmers' Demands Are Met: Rakesh Tikait

The farmers will hold a panchayat in Muzaffarnagar on September 5. (PTI)

Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year

The farmers’ agitation will continue till all demands are met, including repealing of the three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said. Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Sunday evening, he said that the Centre is overlooking “the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died". Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year and demanding these be repealed. Tikait claimed that farmers’ income has not increased despite the price of goods.

The three farm laws and the BJP are “anti-farmer", he said, claiming that the government is not ready for a dialogue to resolve the issue. The BJP government at the Centre only supports industrialists, he alleged.

first published:October 11, 2021, 12:57 IST