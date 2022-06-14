Agneepath: From Likely Tenure to Soldier Salary, Tour of Duty Explained in 10 Points

The Tour of Duty (ToD) scheme, also named Agneepath, under which soldiers are set to be recruited on a short-term as well as a long-term basis, could be rolled out this week with the Union Cabinet slated to take it up for discussion on Tuesday.

As per the initial Tour of Duty proposal, the recruitment of soldiers in the Army is set to be conducted under the new scheme in the immediate future and the duration of service for 50% of the new recruits could be between three to five years while the rest may have a much longer tenure.

Here’s all you need to know about the Tour of Duty scheme:

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the Short Service Commission for an initial tenure of 10 years which is extendable up to 14 years. Reports say that under the new scheme, people to be recruited for three years and beyond will be eligible to be deployed as combatants in key forward locations and there will be no restrictions in their roles. Top sources told News18 that over 45,000 recruits would be taken into the three services in the first go. Soldiers recruited under the scheme will get a monthly salary ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. “They will be granted risk and hardship allowance separately at par with regular soldiers based on where they are posted,” a source had said. Soldiers between ages 17.5 years and 21 years would be recruited under the scheme. They will be released after four years of service which would include six months of training. A diploma and degree is also being planned for the recruits when they are released. The latest draft of the scheme states that all soldiers in the Indian Army would eventually be recruited under the Tour of Duty model, of which around 25% would be released after three years and another 25% on completion of five years. The remaining 50% would continue to serve in the Army for the full term till they reach their retirement age. Two other combinations were also being examined alongside the above. One of them was to permanently retain 33% of the soldiers recruited, while releasing 33% of them at the end of three and five years each. The second one entailed retaining 40% of the total soldiers recruited while releasing 60% of them in a single board between three and five years. Sources had told News18 last month that the Army is rooting for the retention of maximum soldiers, which can be gradually reduced over a period of time instead of an immediate cut. They added that it is also being explored if the trained manpower released from the Army at the end of their short-term contracts can be absorbed into the paramilitary forces, which can reduce the latter’s cost of training its personnel. The latest draft of the proposed scheme requires every soldier and the government to contribute an equal amount every month towards their final severance amount of around Rs 10 lakh — which the soldiers would receive upon their retirement after four years of service. The ‘Seva Nidhi package’ entails that, every month, a soldier will contribute 30% of his emoluments and the government will also contribute an equal amount. At their retirement after four years, the soldiers will receive around Rs 10 lakh along with interest. The Seva Nidhi package draws similarities to the National Pension Scheme. Earlier this month, sources told News18 that soldiers would be provided with two options to claim the Seva Nidhi package. One option would be to credit Rs 1 lakh into the soldier’s account when he is released after four years and converting the remaining amount into bank guarantees for raising loans. The second is to credit the entire amount to the soldier’s account in one go. After the soldiers are released, a certain percentage of them would be rehired to serve the full term in the Army for another 15 years, based on certain parameters which are yet to be formulated. Their past four years of service would not be included when their pensions are calculated at their retirement, sources said.

