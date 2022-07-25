Agnipath Scheme: MP Seeks to Bring Bill for Pay, Service Parity Between Regular Soldiers and Agniveers

While debates over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme to recruit military personnel into the Armed Forces continue in the military circles, a legislator may come up with a bill on the scheme which speaks about bringing parity between regular soldiers and Agniveers on pay and allowances and letting all willing Agniveers continue their service for over four years.

NK Premachandran, MP from Kollam in Kerala, has given a notice to Parliament to introduce The Agnipath Scheme (Statutory, Recognition and Modification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha in the current or the next session of Parliament and applying for President’s recognition, if needed.

News18 has accessed the office memorandum issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat which provides details of the bill.

As per Premachandran, the statutory recognition of the scheme is necessary to protect the interest of candidates enrolled under the scheme. He also stated that the scheme needs to be modified since it is causing unrest among the youth.

A Private Member’s bill is usually met with stiff resistance from the government of the day and hence meets little success in turning into a legislation. However, every MP can get a bill tabled in the house.

News18 tried reaching Premachandran through calls and messages for a comment. This report will be updated if and when a response is received.

What Does the Bill Say?

One of the provisions of the bill states that the pay and allowances, disability and death compensation and other benefits for an Agniveer will not be less than that of a soldier, sailor or airman during a similar period of service.

It also states that an Agniveer will have the option to continue in the defence services provided he gives his willingness in writing to continue his service in the Armed Forces after three years of service.

The bill also states that Agniveers retiring from the services after four years of service should get financial benefits of up to Rs 50 lakh, skill certificate and certificate of academic qualification as prescribed.

The bill further states that the central government should appoint a central advisory committee comprising the Defence Minister, Defence Secretary, the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs and five legislators to advise the central government on all policy and administration matters related to the scheme. It says that the panel should meet once in three months.

It further states that the central government can make rules with respect to various subjects under the Act, including prescribing duties and functions of those appointed under the Act and provide for the removal of any person under the Act, among others. It says all rules made under this Act should be paid before both Houses while Parliament is in session.

