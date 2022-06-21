Agnipath: Top CAPF Officials Clarify Agniveers’ Hiring Will Be Over and Above Ex-Servicemen Quota

On the Tour of Duty’s Agnipath scheme, the top Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPF) officials have clarified that the reservation for ‘Agniveers’ and 10% quota for ex-servicemen are different, and that the 10% of recruitment will be done taking ‘Agniveers’ into the forces, Director General of CAPF told News18.

DG, while giving out details about the reservation for Agniveers said, “The 10% reservation would be for Agniveers and it would be different from the ex-servicemen quota. It would be a service-based reservation dedicated to a section of defence-trained staff. It may be possible that some seats from the quota of ex-servicemen may get converted for Agniveer after taking due approval in case of vacant seats of ex-servicemen.”

When asked how ‘Agniveers’ will get inducted, and the criticism that the CAPF will get a “rejected lot” of armed forces, the DG said, “Not at all, they will have to clear basic tests and requirements. They will be tested and have to clear it just like other sections that have a quota. But there would be relaxation for them in age, training, rounds of tests and cut-off would be different. They will not have to give standard physical and physical efficiency tests. Policies will be made to get a qualified lot of jawans. First, they will clear tests for Agniveers, will work in armed forces for four years and then again they will be tested for CAPFs but with some exemptions,” the top officer said on the condition of anonymity.

When asked why they have to take two tests and instead can directly opt for one exam for the CAPF, the top officer said, “They will get multiple relaxations. If somebody comes directly, he/she will have to go through all tests training without any age relaxation. But Agniveers will get everything and the number of seats will be reserved for them only. Additionally, they will have the experience from armed forces so they would be senior to a fresher as well,” the DG said.

Another DG of a specialised force further clarified on the reservations in the recruitment. “There are two types of reservations, vertical and horizontal. Citizens of backward classes such as the SC, ST, and OBC covered under the vertical reservation and ex-servicemen come under horizontal. The difference between both of them is that the horizontal cuts across the vertical reservation but the latter can’t be inter-locked. Agniveers reservation would come under horizontal and all classes can be covered with addition to their experience in armed forces as Agniveer,” the DG said.

Top officials of forces are also expecting that the reservation for Agniveers would get a sufficient a number of applications, unlike the ex-servicemen quota. There have been instances where their quota got converted for others after taking permission due to a lower number of applications.

“Ex-servicemen prefer state/UT Police departments post their tenure in armed forces. Since they get inducted through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), there is a complete process of recruitment and sometimes their quota also gets converted but more or less we get a sufficient number of staff from the Armed Forces for posting in their services,” another DG told News18.

