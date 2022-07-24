CHANGE LANGUAGE
Agniveer Vayu Exam for IAF Recruitment Held in Two Ranchi Centres Amid Tight Security
1-MIN READ

Agniveer Vayu Exam for IAF Recruitment Held in Two Ranchi Centres Amid Tight Security

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2022, 15:18 IST

Ranchi, India

Visuals from an examination centre where entrance exam for IAF under Agnipath scheme took place on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Entrance Exams for Indian Air Force under Agnipath Scheme are being held in three shifts across 250 centres of the country

Agniveer Vayu examination for recruitment of the first batch of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel under the newly launched Agnipath scheme was held on Sunday at two centres of Ranchi amid tight security, an official said. Aspirants were seen huddling at the two centres — Oxford Public School and Sanskar IT and Management Services since morning, with security forces deployed outside.

Exams are being held in three shifts across 250 centres of the country, including the two in Ranchi. Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Sinha told.

