Agra Ashram Manager Who Raped Woman Last Year Molests Her Again, Arrested

The victim, who has been staying in the Brahma Kumari Ashram for four years, told the police that the 'ashram' manager Bhagwan Singh raped her about a year ago and tried to molest her again.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Agra Ashram Manager Who Raped Woman Last Year Molests Her Again, Arrested
Image for representation.
Agra: Police have arrested an ashram manager accused of raping a woman, who tried to molest her again.

She said that when the accused tried to molest her again two days ago, she managed to escape and sought the help of neighbours who took her to the Sikandra police station where she lodged her complaint.

The victim, who has been staying in the Brahma Kumari Ashram for four years, told the police that the 'ashram' manager Bhagwan Singh raped her about a year ago and threatened her of dire consequences if she complained.

The victim claimed that some of other women in the 'ashram' were also molested by the accused.

The accused, however, told reporters in the police station that he had consensual relations with the victim.

"Two days ago, this woman had a fight with other women in the 'ashram' and when I intervened in the matter, she threatened to get me booked," said the accused.

Circle Officer of Hari Parvat police station Gopal Chaudhary said that other inmates of the ashram were being interrogated and investigation was on.​

