Agra Ashram Manager Who Raped Woman Last Year Molests Her Again, Arrested
The victim, who has been staying in the Brahma Kumari Ashram for four years, told the police that the 'ashram' manager Bhagwan Singh raped her about a year ago and tried to molest her again.
Image for representation.
Agra: Police have arrested an ashram manager accused of raping a woman, who tried to molest her again.
She said that when the accused tried to molest her again two days ago, she managed to escape and sought the help of neighbours who took her to the Sikandra police station where she lodged her complaint.
The victim, who has been staying in the Brahma Kumari Ashram for four years, told the police that the 'ashram' manager Bhagwan Singh raped her about a year ago and threatened her of dire consequences if she complained.
The victim claimed that some of other women in the 'ashram' were also molested by the accused.
The accused, however, told reporters in the police station that he had consensual relations with the victim.
"Two days ago, this woman had a fight with other women in the 'ashram' and when I intervened in the matter, she threatened to get me booked," said the accused.
Circle Officer of Hari Parvat police station Gopal Chaudhary said that other inmates of the ashram were being interrogated and investigation was on.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Date, Theme and Significance
- In Avengers Endgame, the Soul World Scene Could Have Been a Better Closure for Iron Man
- Two-Wheeler Industry Needs More Time to Stabilise After BS-VI Before Moving to Electric: Honda
- Fossil Sport Review: Almost the Best Wear OS Smartwatch, But Not the Best Wearable Out There
- 'I am Fine, Recovering & Should Be Back to My Hotel Room Soon' - Brian Lara
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s