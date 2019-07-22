Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Businessman Gifts Freedom to 17 Inmates on His 73rd Birthday, Pays Their Bail Money

'My son is an advocate. I have come to know that inmates can be released with people's support... I have given my contribution', said Motilal Yadav. He added that the released inmates won’t repeat the mistake in the future.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Businessman Gifts Freedom to 17 Inmates on His 73rd Birthday, Pays Their Bail Money
Representative image.
Loading...

Agra: A 73-year-old businessman secured the release of 17 inmates in Agra by depositing Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities. Motilal Yadav showed this kind gesture of furnishing the bail bod on the occasion of his birthday.

Yadav speaking to ANI said, "My son is an advocate. I have come to know that inmates can be released with people's support... I have given my contribution.” He added that the released inmates won’t repeat the mistake in the future.

"Motilal Yadav wanted to release some inmates who could not afford bail money. Yesterday, around 17 prisoners were released after he deposited Rs. 35,000," said Superintendent of the district jail Shashikant Mishra.

Mishra appreciating the kind gesture of Motilal Yadav, said that during his tenure of two years, around 232 inmates were released after the payment of around 8.50 lakh bail money.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram