UP Businessman Gifts Freedom to 17 Inmates on His 73rd Birthday, Pays Their Bail Money

Agra: A 73-year-old businessman secured the release of 17 inmates in Agra by depositing Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities. Motilal Yadav showed this kind gesture of furnishing the bail bod on the occasion of his birthday.

Yadav speaking to ANI said, "My son is an advocate. I have come to know that inmates can be released with people's support... I have given my contribution.” He added that the released inmates won’t repeat the mistake in the future.

"Motilal Yadav wanted to release some inmates who could not afford bail money. Yesterday, around 17 prisoners were released after he deposited Rs. 35,000," said Superintendent of the district jail Shashikant Mishra.

Mishra appreciating the kind gesture of Motilal Yadav, said that during his tenure of two years, around 232 inmates were released after the payment of around 8.50 lakh bail money.