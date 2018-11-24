Agra Cops Beat Man to Death in Custody, Ignore Mother’s Pleas For Mercy

: In a shocking incident, an entire police station in Agra was booked for murder, after a 32-year-old man was allegedly brutally beaten to death in front of his mother.The inspector and two sub-inspectors of Sikandara station, where the incident took place, have also been suspended, The Times of India reported.According to the report, Hemant Kumar was taken into police custody on Wednesday after his neighbour accused him of stealing jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh from his house. However, Raju’s mother Reenu Kumar denied the allegation.She said her son was mentally ‘weak’ and that he worked as a helper at a chemical shop. The mother and son were living together in a rented house, while Reenu’s two married daughters live in Vrindavan and Delhi.Soon after taken into custody, Raju was allegedly thrashed and lathi-charged in the lock-up in front of his mother, while she helplessly pleaded for mercy.“They later dropped me back home around 6 pm, but kept my son in the lock-up. At 9pm, I was informed by cops that my son is dead,” she told TOI.On Friday, a post-mortem of Raju’s body was conducted and was videographed by the police. The autopsy report revealed that his death was caused due to a myocardial infarction (heart attack) and minor injuries on the shoulder, arms and legs.Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak told TOI that three cops and two sub inspectors were suspended and an FIR has been lodged against the Sikandra police station for custodial death.A case has been filed against Raju’s two neighbours too, as preliminary probe revealed that before handing over Raju to the police, they assaulted him with lathis.​