Agra Doctor, Kidnapped After Falling Into Honey Trap, Found In Rajasthan

A doctor in Agra who had gone missing mysteriously disappeared while on his way to the office has been found in Rajasthan’s Dholpur. Umakant had left home for his nursing home but never reached his destination. Police said he was kidnapped after falling into a honey trap. He was rescued after a joint operation of Rajasthan and Agra police. Two people, including a woman, have been arrested.

Umakant, a resident of the Itimad-ud-Daula area of Agra, had left his home for his nursing home around 7 pm on July 13. His wife had lodged a missing complaint after he did not come back home from the nursing home that night. An FIR was registered at Itimad-ud-Daula police station.

The Agra police had reached out to the Madhya Pradesh police. But later it was found that the doctor had been kept in the ravines of Dholpur, Rajasthan, after being kidnapped Agra Police and Rajasthan Police conducted a joint operation, in which the doctor was rescued.

The police teams from both the states launched a combing operation in the Chambal ravines to trace him. The police also arrested the accused before they made calls to the doctor’s family demanding ransom money.

Agra SP City Rohan P Botre said that Umakant fell prey to the honey trap. “The doctor was in contact with a woman and she had called him for a meeting. Umakant went to meet her on Tuesday night and he was abducted. After the incident, he was taken to Dholpur. The miscreants were about to demand ransom money from the doctor’s family members, but the police caught them,” he said.

A woman and a man have been arrested in this case and the search for other accused is underway, he said.

