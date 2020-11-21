A doctor was murdered on Friday inside her residence in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and her two children suffered stab injuries during the violent attack that was allegedly carried out by a youth known to the family. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The incident took place in Agra’s Kamla Nagar area when Dr. Nisha Singhal was at her home with her children and her husband, a surgeon by profession, was at the hospital on duty. The accused barged into the house for the purpose of robbery, slit Dr Singhal's throat and stabbed her children in the next room.

As her husband was informed about the tragic events, he rushed Dr Singhal to the hospital, where she succumbed to her critical injuries. The children are undergoing treatment at present.

Soon after the incident, top police officers reached the spot and launched a search operation for the accused, Shubham, who allegedly recharged the family’s set-top box for the TV. As he attempted to escape on a bike, the police tried to stop him, but he opened fire at them.

In retaliatory firing from the police, the accused suffered bullet injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have recovered a bag with the stolen goods from him.

“Several teams were formed, following which the cops arrested the accused,” Agra ADG Zone Ajay Anand said.

IG Range A Satish Ganesh said, “When the police began the probe, it was found that the miscreant named Shubham had killed the doctor after the robbery. When the police started searching for him, he tried to run away on a bike. When the police tried to stop Shubham, he opened fire on the police. Police fired back, causing a bullet injury to Shubham. Later on, the accused was admitted to the hospital and a bag was also recovered from the spot, which contained jewellery and cash.”