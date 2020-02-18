Walls Painted & Roads Cleaned, Agra Decks Up to Welcome Donald Trump on His Maiden Taj Mahal Visit

Lucknow: The city of Taj Mahal, Agra is gearing up to welcome President of United States Donald Trump who is set to visit India on the 24th or 25th February. The Municipal Corporation is getting the walls around Taj Mahal painted while machines have been engaged to clean up the roads leading to the Taj Mahal. Artists have also been engaged in making the wall look beautiful with wall paintings.

Meanwhile, dividers on the roads are being repainted in stripes to welcome the US President and his family, and statues at prominent crossroads in the city are also being cleaned up. As per local sources, US President Donald Trump might also attend the cultural show named ‘Mohabbat – The Taj’ which will be held at Kalakruti auditorium near the monument.

As per information, more than 5000 security personnel will be deployed for the security of the US President. Earlier in the month of January, an advance Security team from US had visited the Taj Mahal and its adjoining areas in Agra. A group of nearly 40 people from US Advance Security team visited the Taj Mahal, after which some more teams had visited the Taj Mahal and adjoining areas to give a final nod for the visit of US President.

Earlier in 2015, the then US President Barrack Obama’s visit to the Taj was cancelled at the last moment due to security concerns as only battery-operated vehicles were allowed in the perimeter of 500 metres of the Taj Mahal. This time also if the vehicle of US President is not allowed then he might take a battery-operated vehicle from East Gate of the Taj Mahal.

On Monday, a team of US officials along with local administration officers have already conducted a security sweep of the Taj Mahal. The local administration officials were also briefed by US officials regarding the visit of US President to Taj Mahal.

Speaking to News18, a senior official of the UP government said, “We have been asked to prepare for the visit of US President on 24th and 25th February. However, it is more likely that the visit will take place on 25th as US President is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad on 24th February as of now. Final schedule of the US President’s programme is awaited.”

The Taj Mahotsav, which starts on 18th February and ends on 27th February, maybe disturbed for a day due to US President’s visit. Shilpgram which will be crowded with tourists turning up for Taj Mahotsav, also happens to be on the East Gate of the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahotsav might be given a break for the day, as US President is expected to take battery operated vehicle from East Gate which means that Shilp Gram will be taken over by Indian and US security personnel.

