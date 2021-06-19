Agra Hospital's 'Mock Drill' Report Fake; Did Not Cause Deaths of 22 Patients: Probe Report

The Paras hospital in Agra did not conduct a ‘mock drill which led to the deaths of 22 people, the probe report into the alleged incident said on Friday.

As opposed to media reports that claimed that Sri Paras Hospital in Agra had conducted a ‘mock drill’ during which oxygen supply had been switched off for five minutes, the report clarifies that no such exercise had taken place; the hospital had enough oxygen supply at the time; and that 22 people had not died on 26 April on 7 am.

However, the report added that a shortage of oxygen in the future had been a possibility, due to which an ‘oxygen assessment’ had been carried out by officials. Patients were analysed and 22 most critical cases were determined by medical staff in case an actual shortage prevailed.

The authorities had been in touch with the Indian Medical Association for the supply of more oxygen, as well, the report said. It added that 16 patients had died on the day, whose death audits had been conducted. The findings have been made public in the report.

Recently a video had gone viral in which Dr Jain of Shri Paras Hospital was allegedly seen describing a ‘mock drill’ at the hospital during which oxygen supply was allegedly shut down for five minutes.

In the video, Dr Jain is purportedly heard saying that 22 patients showed severe hypoxia symptoms during the mock drill and their hands and feet turned blue. It has been alleged that these 22 patients later died and their deaths were covered up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here