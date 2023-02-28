Weeks after the Indian Army kickstarted emergency procurement of jetpack suits to bolster its overall surveillance and combat capabilities along sensitive border areas, including borders with China, a demonstration of the device was held at the Indian Army Airborne Training School in Agra, officials said on Tuesday.

A video tweeted by the Indian Aerospace Defence News showed Gravity Industries founder, Richard Browning, giving a demo of its Jetpack system and flying over a water body, buildings and fields in Agra on Monday.

Yesterday, Richard Browning the founder of #Gravity Industries gave a demo of their #Jetpack system to the Indian Army in #Agra.The #IndianArmy has issued the requirement to procure 48 such systems.#IADN pic.twitter.com/0dcEW3hjyb — Indian Aerospace Defence News (IADN) (@NewsIADN) February 28, 2023

The jet pack suit is a device that propels the wearer through the air. The device uses gas or liquid to propel the user to fly.

The Indian Army Airborne Training School (AATS) in Agra imparts training in aerial delivery and air transportation of men and material, an official statement read. It also carries out research and trials about air portability and para-dropping of various types of equipment.

The Indian Army had issued a request for proposal (RFP) to procure 48 jet pack suits under emergency procurement through the fast track procedure (FTP) under the buy Indian category in January.

News18 has reported that Absolute Composite Private Limited sent a proposal to the Indian Army for their product. The company claims the jet suit has 70 per cent indigenized content, and they are striving to increase it to 80 per cent.

The jet suits are considered ideal for patrolling and surveillance missions, the manufacturer stated, adding, “the suits can be used in situations where vehicles are not accessible and where waiting for a vehicle is not feasible. This can revolutionize the relief and rescue missions.”

Considered to be a gamechanger, the equipment can go for 10 kilometres. “The individual will have the weight of engines and battery, which is roughly around 50 kgs," the company had said.

The procurement is of significance as the Indian Army has been bolstering its overall surveillance apparatus along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China following the eastern Ladakh border row that began in May 2020.

Read all the Latest India News here