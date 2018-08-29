Agra-Lucknow Expressway Road Cave-in: Firm Behind Construction 'Solely' Responsible, Says RITES

The report submitted by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) reveals that the part of the service lane of Agra-Lucknow expressway caved in due to unavailability of proper drainage of rainwater. It also said that construction firm PNC was solely responsible for the August 1 incident.The report has been submitted to UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).In the report, it was found that the size of the drainage pipes was not as per the prescribed rules, due to which part of the service lane had caved in. It further came up with suggestions for the improvement of the Expressway.Four people had a lucky escape when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep ditch as a portion of the service road on the Expressway caved-in on August 1.The unfortunate incident took place near Wajidpur under Dauki area on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. As per the information, the occupants of the car were going to Kannauj from Mumbai. The travellers somehow ended up on the service road and did not realise that a portion of the road had caved in after it weakened because of excessive rain in the last three days in and around Agra.As per the report published in an English daily, the Agra-based firm PNC Infratech Ltd belongs to the brother of Agra Mayor Naveen Jain from BJP. The firm had constructed a stretch of 56.134 kms on Expressway from Agra to Firozabad.Speaking to an English daily, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi stated, “Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) has been called to conduct a thorough investigation and submit its report within 12 days to ascertain the cause of damages on the Agra-Firozabad stretch of the expressway. PNC Infratech had constructed the stretch and is now bound to restore it at its own cost.