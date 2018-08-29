GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Agra-Lucknow Expressway Road Cave-in: Firm Behind Construction 'Solely' Responsible, Says RITES

In the report, it was found that the size of the drainage pipes was not as per the prescribed rules, due to which part of the service lane had caved in.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 29, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Agra-Lucknow Expressway Road Cave-in: Firm Behind Construction 'Solely' Responsible, Says RITES
A vehicle trapped in a ditch at a damaged service road of the Agra- Lucknow Expressway near Agra. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The report submitted by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) reveals that the part of the service lane of Agra-Lucknow expressway caved in due to unavailability of proper drainage of rainwater. It also said that construction firm PNC was solely responsible for the August 1 incident.

The report has been submitted to UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

In the report, it was found that the size of the drainage pipes was not as per the prescribed rules, due to which part of the service lane had caved in. It further came up with suggestions for the improvement of the Expressway.

Four people had a lucky escape when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep ditch as a portion of the service road on the Expressway caved-in on August 1.

The unfortunate incident took place near Wajidpur under Dauki area on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. As per the information, the occupants of the car were going to Kannauj from Mumbai. The travellers somehow ended up on the service road and did not realise that a portion of the road had caved in after it weakened because of excessive rain in the last three days in and around Agra.

As per the report published in an English daily, the Agra-based firm PNC Infratech Ltd belongs to the brother of Agra Mayor Naveen Jain from BJP. The firm had constructed a stretch of 56.134 kms on Expressway from Agra to Firozabad.

Speaking to an English daily, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi stated, “Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) has been called to conduct a thorough investigation and submit its report within 12 days to ascertain the cause of damages on the Agra-Firozabad stretch of the expressway. PNC Infratech had constructed the stretch and is now bound to restore it at its own cost.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 52
Loading...