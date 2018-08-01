Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Road Caves in, Hurtling SUV Into 50-Feet Gorge; Friends Survived The Fall

Four people travelling in an SUV on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway had a miraculous escape after their car fell into almost 50-feet ditch on Wednesday morning.The incident took place near Wajidpur under Dauki area on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. As per the information, the occupants of car were going to Kannauj from Mumbai. The travellers somehow ended up on the service road and did not realise that a portion of the road had caved in after it weakened because of excessive rain in the last three days in and around Agra.The locals informed the police about the incident and a crane was called in.During the rescue operation, the crane wire snapped and the car again slipped into the gorge. But luckily, the locals had rescued the occupants by then.Swinging into action, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered probe by a third party into the incident and asked for a report within 15 days.The agency which constructed the part of the Expressway that caved in has been ordered to do the restoration work.Agra-Lucknow Expressway was the ambitious project of former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav.