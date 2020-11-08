Agra Police Constable Spot Dead as Illegal Mining Mafia Runs Him Over with Tractor

In a horrific incident, a police constable dies on the spot after he was run over by a tractor early on Sunday as he tried to obstruct an illegal mining activity in Agra.

The incident took place around 6am on Sunday morning, when Sonu Chaudhary, a 2019 batch constable, was on patrol duty around the illegal mining spot. As he tried to stop the mining, the accused tried to flee with the tractor. However, when Chaudury tried to overtake it, the driver ran the tractor over, crushing him to death.

Chaudhary was a resident of Aligarh district.

All top officials, including SP City, reached the spot. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the cops said they have begun an investigation and that the accused will be arrested soon.