Soon Lights on Agra Fort Walls in Beautification Push

Tourists have been flocking to Tajnagri in recent times to see the Agra Red Fort. And now the Agra Development Authority (ADA) is busy with its preparations to let tourists take in the full beauty of the magnificent monument. To attract tourists at nighttime, the Agra Development Authority has reportedly formulated a plan to install lights in the outer walls of Agra Fort. At the same time, they are taking care to ensure that the lights don’t harm the walls of the Agra Fort.

The authorities have reportedly already received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ASI. The road before the Agra Fort will also be beautified to a great extent. There are also plans to add embellishments to the Hotel Trident. Various cultural programs will be organized at the Selfie Point. ADA Vice President Dr Rajendra Pansia told the media that the cost of lighting the walls of the Agra Fort is around one crore rupees. He added that the walls of the Agra Fort would look much more beautiful after the scheme was implemented and that visitors will be able to see the Taj Mahal very easily from the Taj View Point.

ADA will widely promote the Taj View Point, which is located at the Mehtab Bagh. Hoardings will be put up at various places in Tajnagri, according to the latest reports coming in.

