Agra: Six-month-old Girl Burnt Alive, Two Injured in Fire Caused by LPG Gas Leak

A six-month-old baby girl was burnt alive and two persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a house due to leakage in an LPG gas cylinder, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Beloth village which falls under the limits of the Khandoli Police station in Agra.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the baby’s maternal grandmother lighted the burner to boil milk for the girl. But as the cylinder was leaking the entire kitchen and house caught fire, Incharge Anandveer Singh told PTI.

While all the family members ran outside, the baby was sleeping inside a room. Her maternal grandfather Dorilal and maternal uncle Rishi entered the house to pick her up, but they got injured and could not save her, he said.

“After that Dorilal and Rishi were sent for treatment at a hospital in Agra. They both are safe now," Singh said.

The body of the infant has been sent for a postmortem, he added.

