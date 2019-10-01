Agra University: Mark Sheet Verification for Students to Take Place at Affiliated Colleges

The Bhimarao Ambedkar University, also known as Agra University, has issued a new directive to all the affiliated colleges to verify the mark sheets of the students. The University officials have further asked the college authorities to make sure that students shouldn’t be sent to the University for mark sheet verification.

To ease the process, the University's administrative department has uploaded the original academic record of all the students for three sessions under individual login ids of the affiliated colleges.

In a letter to all the principals of the affiliated colleges, Rajeev Kumar, Agra University's examination controller has directed the colleges to verify the mark sheets of the students on the basis of the data made available of the login ID. Mr. Kumar further added that students in any case should not be sent to the university, The Times of India reported.

GS Sharma, PRO of Agra University, said, “The new system is aimed at ensuring convenience of the students. Verification of mark sheets in colleges will help in reducing the rush of students at university offices. Presently, records of session 2015 to 2019 have been shared with colleges. Soon records of previous years will also be made available on the login ID of the colleges.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.