Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Agra University: Mark Sheet Verification for Students to Take Place at Affiliated Colleges

To ease the process, the University's administrative department has uploaded the original academic record of all the students for three sessions under individual login ids of the affiliated colleges.

Updated:October 1, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Agra University: Mark Sheet Verification for Students to Take Place at Affiliated Colleges
(Image: Twitter)

The Bhimarao Ambedkar University, also known as Agra University, has issued a new directive to all the affiliated colleges to verify the mark sheets of the students. The University officials have further asked the college authorities to make sure that students shouldn’t be sent to the University for mark sheet verification.

To ease the process, the University's administrative department has uploaded the original academic record of all the students for three sessions under individual login ids of the affiliated colleges.

In a letter to all the principals of the affiliated colleges, Rajeev Kumar, Agra University's examination controller has directed the colleges to verify the mark sheets of the students on the basis of the data made available of the login ID. Mr. Kumar further added that students in any case should not be sent to the university, The Times of India reported.

GS Sharma, PRO of Agra University, said, “The new system is aimed at ensuring convenience of the students. Verification of mark sheets in colleges will help in reducing the rush of students at university offices. Presently, records of session 2015 to 2019 have been shared with colleges. Soon records of previous years will also be made available on the login ID of the colleges.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram