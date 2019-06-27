Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Agra Woman Gang-raped, Thrashed by Brothers-in-law Succumbs to Injuries

The victim's scream caught the attention of some children who informed the villagers. Residents caught one of the accused, Manish, and handed him to the police. The other accused, Kamal, was arrested later.

IANS

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Agra Woman Gang-raped, Thrashed by Brothers-in-law Succumbs to Injuries
Picture for representation.
Loading...

Agra: A woman who was gang-raped and beaten up by her brothers-in-law succumbed to her injuries here.

She was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the incident took place on June 20 when the accused took the victim to their house in Nandlalpur village and gang-raped and beat her.

The victim's scream caught the attention of some children who informed the villagers.

Residents caught one of the accused, Manish, and handed him to the police. The other accused, Kamal, was arrested later.

Prashant Tyagi, Station Officer Khandauli, said that the two accused had a dispute with their wives (who are sisters of the victim) and wanted to teach them a lesson by raping their sister.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram