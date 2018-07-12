English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Agra Youth Live-streams Suicide, 2,750 Facebook Users Watch Video But None Report
While 2,750 social networking site users saw the incident live, apparently no on raised an alarm or alerted his family members.
Image for representation only.
Agra: Depressed over his failure to make a cut in the Indian Army despite five attempts, a 24-year-old man from the Taj city live-streamed his suicide on Facebook, while 2,750 people watched the 1:09 minute long video.
According to a report in The Times of India, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when BSc graduate Munna Kumar took to Facebook to share his confession before hanging himself. He also left a six-page suicide note in which he blamed himself for not being able to crack the Army entrance examination and disappointing his parents.
While 2,750 social networking site users saw the incident live, apparently no on raised an alarm or alerted his family members.
The report quoted Kumar’s family, saying that he had appeared for the entrance examination five times. “He was highly inspired by Bhagat Singh and wanted to join the Indian Army. Hours before committing suicide, he was normal and we had dinner together. No one in the family had any idea that he was going to commit suicide,” Vikas Kumar, younger brother of the victim, said.
Kumar’s father Prabhu Prasad, a driver, had recently set up a grocery store for his son in order to help him overcome depression. The body was later sent for post-mortem.
