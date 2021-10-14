Agra's Nizamuddin, Playing Ram on Stage for 10 Years, is Symbol of Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood

The city of Agra is not just famous for the Taj Mahal. The oldest and most famous Ramlila of north India is also held here and it has visitors from across the country. But apart from that, Agra’s Ramlila has also become a symbol of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood over the years.

A famous poet has rightly said, “kahi mandir kahi masdjid ki takthi laga baithe, banana tha hume ghar magar hum kya bana baithe, parindon me nahi hoti yeh fikra parasti jaane kyu , kabhi mandir pr jaa baithe kabhi masjid pe jaa baithe”

Nizamuddin, a resident of Agra, has Lord Rama in his heart and he believes in brotherhood. Despite facing criticism from his community, he plays the role of Lord Ram on the stage of Ramlila every year.

Nizamuddin is a retired trackman from Indian Railways. He has been devoting his valuable time to the historic Ramlila of Agra Cantonment for the last 10 years, playing more than 10 different characters on the stage of Ramlila. Nizamuddin has been playing the characters, besides Lord Rama, of King Janak, Shantanu, King of Bhils, father of Sita.

Speaking to News 18, Nizamuddin said, “People of my community have been asking me to leave the Ramlila. But I don’t listen to them. I have my own beliefs."

“If God wanted to divide us, he would divide water and air based on religion and caste. We are all descendants of Lord Rama and have lived with brotherhood for centuries. Ram is not a religion, Ram is not a caste, and Ram belongs to everyone. Ram is our ancestor,” he added.

Nizamuddin says that all the religious beliefs and rules are made by us. He says that none of the religions teaches violence.

