Agra's Paras Hospital Penalised For Stamp Duty Fraud Worth Rs 23.35 Lakh

The Shri Paras Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is once again in news, this time for the evasion of stamp duty worth Rs 23.35 lakh. And now Prabhu N Singh, the District Magistrate of Agra, has ordered a Rs 58 lakh penalty on the hospital for the stand duty fraud. The 408.81 sq. metre. commercial property was purchased in the name of residential purposes.

Sri Paras Hospital by the administrative authorities after a “mock drill" reportedly led to 22 deaths. The UP government had launched strict action against the hospital after the mock drill incident. According to the sources, hospital director Dr Arinjay Jain has deposited the stamp money. He had purchased the land from Vasudev of Lajpat Kunj. The hospital once again shot into the limelight after the papers of the land purchase were found short of stamp duty.

The hospital on NH-19 has been in the news due to several controversies. The health department had sealed the hospital during the first wave of Covid-19 on charges of hiding the number of patients suffering from novel coronavirus. The hospital was allowed to operate after months, but during the second wave of Covid-19, 22 patients reportedly died after the oxygen supply was allegedly cut off while the staff conducted a mock drill in the last week of April.

The New Agra police station had registered an FIR and the probe in the matter is still in process. The hospital is completely sealed, and no patient is being treated there currently.

