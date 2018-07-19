Agra's Sheroes Cafe Demolished: Acid Attack Survivors Seek PM Modi's Help

The acid attack survivors who run Sheroes Hangout cafe has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention after the Agra Municipality authority has demolished their cafe as part of its anti-encroachment drive.The demolition, carried out for the process of widening the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, has affected the livelihood of the acid attack survivors. So they want PM Modi to announce a formal policy for the rehabilitation of the acid attack survivors.Rupa, Cafe's manager, an acid attack survivor has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to visit the cafe along with framing a policy for the rehabilitation.The cafe employees have started an online petition to draw attention to their plight and have urged the government to take action for rehabilitation of the victims of the acid attacks across the nation.“We want our Prime Minister to understand that the women who work at cafe have already been forcibly molested or burnt, mocked, marginalised, physically and mentally traumatised in so many other ways and this is one more indignity and lack of respect, that we all remain jobless because our cafe was on an encroached land. We are requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene,” reads the petition.Another employee of the cafe, Madhu, said, "We have a home that goes by the name Sheroes Home, which provides shelter to acid attack victims. The expenses for the same are taken care of by the cafe."The Sheroes Cafe in Agra has been attracting international recognition since it was opened in 2014. d