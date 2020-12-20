Agri Minister Tomar May Meet Protesting Farmers in a Day or Two to Discuss Demands, Says Amit Shah

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws in a day or two, home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Several rounds of talks with farmers’ representatives have failed to break the deadlock.

“I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands,” Shah told a press conference.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for nearly four weeks demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

Farmers will observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the Centre's new agri laws, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border. He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites.

Announcing the next move, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav and Dalewala, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day".

With PTI inputs