Agri Reforms Will Create New Markets, Increase Income of Farmers, Says PM Modi as Agitation Intensifies

The new agri laws will bring down barriers between agricultural and associated sectors, creating new markets for the farmers who will gain from technological advances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

PM Modi was speaking at the 93rd annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). “Today Indian farmers can sell their produce both at the mandis, as well as outside. They can also sell their produce on digital platforms. We have been taking all these initiatives to increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous, he said.

This comes after the agitating farmers intensified protests and closed the toll plazas in Haryana on Saturday morning as talks with the Central government have been inconclusive.

PM Modi further mentioned how a right and just government wants all stakeholders to use its talents and contribute. “India's corporate tax is among the most competitive in the world. We're also one of the few countries that have a faceless assessment and faceless appeal facility. In a vibrant economy, when a sector grows, it has a direct influence on other sectors as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has increased security arrangements at the city's border points following the announcement by agitating farmers to block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra Expressways on Saturday to further intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws.