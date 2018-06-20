English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Agriculture Budget Increased to Help Double Farm Income by 2022, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Interacting with farmers from over 600 districts via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the four cornerstones of the government policy for raising farm income are cutting input cost, fair price for the crop, preventing the produce from rotting and creating alternate sources of income.
Representative Image (PTI Photo/Representative image)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government has doubled the budget for agriculture to Rs 2.12 lakh crore to achieve its objective of doubling farm income by 2022.
Interacting with farmers from over 600 districts via video conferencing, Modi said the four cornerstones of the government policy for raising farm income are cutting input cost, fair price for the crop, preventing the produce from rotting and creating alternate sources of income.
He said the budget for the agriculture sector has been doubled to Rs 2.12 lakh crore during first four years of his government compared to the previous five years of the UPA regime.
The budget for 2018-19 fiscal has taken steps to provide farmers a price equivalent to 150 per cent of their cost of production, he said.
"We are working towards ensuring that the income of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022. For that, we are facilitating proper assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India," he said.
Modi said the country is not just witnessing record foodgrain production but milk, fruit and vegetable output too are at all-time highs. In 2017-18, 280 million tonnes of foodgrains were produced as compared to an average of 250 million tonnes between 2010 and 2014. Pulses production has increased 10.5 per cent.
"Our effort is to provide farmers assistance at all stage of agriculture -- at the time of sowing, after sowing and at the time of harvesting," he said, adding the policy interventions are being planned to help farmers right from seeds to markets.
First, soil health cards are being provided to help farmers better understand soil nutrient status of his/her holding and advice them on the dosage of fertilisers.
Thereafter, loans are being made available to farmers to help them procure good quality seeds, he said, adding neem coating of urea has ensured that black-marketing of the crop nutrient is stopped and farmers get it without any problem.
To ensure farmers get the right price for their crops, online platform e-NAM has been started to eliminate middlemen.
Also Watch
Interacting with farmers from over 600 districts via video conferencing, Modi said the four cornerstones of the government policy for raising farm income are cutting input cost, fair price for the crop, preventing the produce from rotting and creating alternate sources of income.
He said the budget for the agriculture sector has been doubled to Rs 2.12 lakh crore during first four years of his government compared to the previous five years of the UPA regime.
The budget for 2018-19 fiscal has taken steps to provide farmers a price equivalent to 150 per cent of their cost of production, he said.
"We are working towards ensuring that the income of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022. For that, we are facilitating proper assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India," he said.
Modi said the country is not just witnessing record foodgrain production but milk, fruit and vegetable output too are at all-time highs. In 2017-18, 280 million tonnes of foodgrains were produced as compared to an average of 250 million tonnes between 2010 and 2014. Pulses production has increased 10.5 per cent.
"Our effort is to provide farmers assistance at all stage of agriculture -- at the time of sowing, after sowing and at the time of harvesting," he said, adding the policy interventions are being planned to help farmers right from seeds to markets.
First, soil health cards are being provided to help farmers better understand soil nutrient status of his/her holding and advice them on the dosage of fertilisers.
Thereafter, loans are being made available to farmers to help them procure good quality seeds, he said, adding neem coating of urea has ensured that black-marketing of the crop nutrient is stopped and farmers get it without any problem.
To ensure farmers get the right price for their crops, online platform e-NAM has been started to eliminate middlemen.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer