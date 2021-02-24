Agriculture Minister Reiterates Govt's Willingness To Hold Talks With Agitating Farmers

On the second anniversary of the government’s flagship scheme, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to states to exercise due diligence while identifying beneficiaries for the scheme. He also reiterated the government’s willingness to hold more talks with the agitating farmers.

On the possibility of talks between the government and protesting farmer unions, the Agriculture Minister said: “The government of India has always held discussions with farmers with a lot of sensitivity. Even today, when they give their opinion, the government is ready for discussion”.

Tomar said that in many districts, the chorus from the ground is that farmers are not getting the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“On this occasion, I would like to make a request to the States, sometimes either due to haste or due to carelessness, the benefit reaches ‘B’ instead of reaching ‘A’,” said Tomar.

The Minister pointed out that in rural areas, maximum requests are for old age pension or widow pensions, followed by requests for jobs. While it is difficult to give a job to someone who does not have the adequate qualification, under the ‘Kisan Nidhi Yojana’ there is adequate provision in the budget to ensure that no deserving person is left out.

“We must run one campaign to ensure that the numbers of eligible beneficiaries who have been left out is down to zero in our States and no eligible beneficiary can say that he is not getting the benefit,” said the Minister, appealing the States to ensure that every deserving beneficiary is included in the programme.

Tomar acknowledged that it was due to the effort of the States that 10.75 crore farmers have already been enlisted in the scheme but also emphasized that there are small numbers of eligible beneficiaries in various districts have been still left out. The number of these eligible beneficiaries should be reduced to zero, Tomar said.

“I request that in the coming days, a situation should not arise that in a village even if two beneficiaries have not been included, they stand up in the crowd and say that even though they are eligible, they have not received the entitlement under samman nidhi’, the Agriculture Minister said.

The PM Kisan is one of the most ambitious programmes of the Narendra Modi government which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, in Gorakhpur. It was estimated that 14.5 crore farmers would be eligible for the benefit of the scheme. Tomar pointed out that the income of these farmers has increased by Rs 6,000 due to this scheme.