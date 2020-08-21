Agriculture Minister Says Procurement of Crops from Farmers at MSP to Continue

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said procurement of various crops from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and stressed that agri marketing reforms have been done for the welfare of farmers.

He asked states to ensure that full benefit of the newly launched Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund reaches small and marginal farmers.

The Union Minister held detailed discussions through video conference with chief ministers and agriculture ministers of states on recent agriculture market reforms and the new Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, an official statement said.

Chief ministers of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and agriculture ministers of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were present in the meeting. Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also participated in the discussion.

Tomar emphasised that it has to be ensured that full benefit of the infrastructure fund reaches the small and medium farmers who comprise more than 85 per cent of the total farmers in the country. He said the new Ordinances brought in by the government are totally farmer-welfare oriented and there is no need to get misled on the issue of MSP.