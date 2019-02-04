English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AgustaWestland Case: Delhi Court Extends ED Custody of Rajeev Saxena by 4 Days
The court had allowed his custodial interrogation after the agency alleged that he and another accused provided global corporate structure to launder money.
Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was extradited from Dubai on January 31 and sent to four-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the same day. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended by four more days the ED custody of Rajeev Saxena, an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case.
Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was extradited from Dubai on January 31 and sent to four-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the same day.
The court had allowed his custodial interrogation after the agency alleged that he and another accused provided global corporate structure to launder money.
The ED had alleged that in connivance with another accused, Guatam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer, Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of the crime for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and
Air Force officials to influence the contract to supply 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.
On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101
VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
