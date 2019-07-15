AgustaWestland Chopper Case: ED Moves Delhi Court Seeking Cancellation of Rajeev Saxena's Bail
While moving the application, ED's special public prosecutor N K Matta informed the court from April to July, Rajeev Saxena was called approximately 25 times to join the investigation but he did not turn up on one pretext or the other.
File photo of Rajeev Saxena (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking cancellation of bail to Rajeev Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, for allegedly not cooperating in the probe.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to Saxena and sought his response by July 18, when he will hear the application.
While moving the application, ED's special public prosecutor N K Matta told the court that "from April to July, he (Saxena) was called approximately 25 times to join the investigation but he did not turn up on one pretext or the other".
"By not cooperating in the investigation, he has violated the conditions imposed on him by this court while granting him bail. Therefore, the bail should be dismissed," the counsel said.
The court had allowed Saxena to turn approver on his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.
The ED, through its lawyer Samvedna Verma, had earlier told the court that it had no objection with Saxena being allowed to turn approver as it would be useful for the agency..
Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All Variants of The Apple iPhone XR Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Amazon Prime Day Sale
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever
- Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over
- Realme X Launched in India Alongside Realme 3i: Price, Features, and More
- Shaw in Race Against Time to Get Fit For West Indies Tour