Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

AgustaWestland Chopper Scam: Middleman Opposes ED Plea to Revoke His 'Approver' Status in Delhi Court

Rajiv Saxena was making the submissions before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, while opposing an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to revoke 'approver' status given to him after granting him pardon in the case.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AgustaWestland Chopper Scam: Middleman Opposes ED Plea to Revoke His 'Approver' Status in Delhi Court
Rajiv Saxena was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case. (File photo)

New Delhi: Alleged middleman Rajiv Saxena told a Delhi Tuesday that the ED and other probe agencies take credit of cracking a money laundering probe related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam on the basis of disclosures made by him, yet they accuse him of non-cooperation.

Saxena was making the submissions before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, while opposing an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to revoke 'approver' status given to him after granting him pardon in the case.

The agency had approached the court alleging that Saxena withheld information and did not make the compete disclosure during the investigation. The ED has also sought cancellation of bail granted to Saxena.

During the arguments on Tuesday, Saxena's lawyer told the court, "All the agencies take the credit that they have cracked the nut on the basis of this man, still they say he is not cooperating."

"I (Saxena) was granted bail by the court... They (ED) has no right to say that investigation is going on and I have hid facts and suppressed information," he told the court.

In its application, the ED told the court that Saxena misled the probe agency during investigation and that he failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by it around 25 times.

"Despite turning an approver, Saxena has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case. Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution," the agency had submitted.

The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver as also his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he would fully disclose all information in the case.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram