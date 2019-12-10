AgustaWestland Chopper Scam: Middleman Opposes ED Plea to Revoke His 'Approver' Status in Delhi Court

New Delhi: Alleged middleman Rajiv Saxena told a Delhi Tuesday that the ED and other probe agencies take credit of cracking a money laundering probe related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam on the basis of disclosures made by him, yet they accuse him of non-cooperation.

Saxena was making the submissions before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, while opposing an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to revoke 'approver' status given to him after granting him pardon in the case.

The agency had approached the court alleging that Saxena withheld information and did not make the compete disclosure during the investigation. The ED has also sought cancellation of bail granted to Saxena.

During the arguments on Tuesday, Saxena's lawyer told the court, "All the agencies take the credit that they have cracked the nut on the basis of this man, still they say he is not cooperating."

"I (Saxena) was granted bail by the court... They (ED) has no right to say that investigation is going on and I have hid facts and suppressed information," he told the court.

In its application, the ED told the court that Saxena misled the probe agency during investigation and that he failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by it around 25 times.

"Despite turning an approver, Saxena has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case. Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution," the agency had submitted.

The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver as also his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he would fully disclose all information in the case.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

