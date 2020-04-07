Take the pledge to vote

AgustaWestland: Christian Michel James' Interim Bail Plea Citing Coronavirus Risk in Jail Dismissed

Christian Michel James applied for interim bail stating that he may contract coronavirus in Tihar jail.

PTI

April 7, 2020
AgustaWestland: Christian Michel James' Interim Bail Plea Citing Coronavirus Risk in Jail Dismissed
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases by the CBI and ED, seeking interim bail on the ground of the risk of contracting coronavirus in Tihar jail.

Justice Mukta Gupta, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, said the apprehension of Michel that because of his vulnerable age and overcrowding in jail he is likely to contact COVID-19 which may be detrimental to his health, is unfounded.

The probe agencies opposed the interim bail plea.

The 59-year-old Michel claimed that his health condition was critical and incompatible with the current prison status, especially to cope with the risk of contracting COVID-19 infection which could have a lethal effect on him as he is already suffering from serious pathologies.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22, 2018.

On January 5 last year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

