English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AgustaWestland Scam Case: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 38, Including SP Tyagi
The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar and will be taken up for consideration on July 20.
File photo of AgustaWestland chopper.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper bribery scam against former Air Force Chief S P Tyagi, his two cousins, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, two Italian middlemen and Finmeccanica.
The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar and will be taken up for consideration on July 20.
The chargesheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta, names as accused the Tyagi brothers, including S P Tyagi, Khaitan,
Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland.
The charge sheet accuses them of money laundering of around 28 million Euro.
The ED, in its chargesheet, has said that money has been laundered through multiple foreign companies which were used as fronts to park alleged kickbacks.
The court was hearing a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.
On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.
Also Watch
The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar and will be taken up for consideration on July 20.
The chargesheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta, names as accused the Tyagi brothers, including S P Tyagi, Khaitan,
Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland.
The charge sheet accuses them of money laundering of around 28 million Euro.
The ED, in its chargesheet, has said that money has been laundered through multiple foreign companies which were used as fronts to park alleged kickbacks.
The court was hearing a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.
On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Skip Juventus' Pre-season Tour in US
- 19-Yr-Old Mumbai Teen Gets Hand Stuck in Toilet For Five Hours While Trying to Retrieve His Android Phone
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’