GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AgustaWestland Scam Case: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 38, Including SP Tyagi

The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar and will be taken up for consideration on July 20.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AgustaWestland Scam Case: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 38, Including SP Tyagi
File photo of AgustaWestland chopper.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper bribery scam against former Air Force Chief S P Tyagi, his two cousins, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, two Italian middlemen and Finmeccanica.

The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar and will be taken up for consideration on July 20.

The chargesheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta, names as accused the Tyagi brothers, including S P Tyagi, Khaitan,

Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland.

The charge sheet accuses them of money laundering of around 28 million Euro.

The ED, in its chargesheet, has said that money has been laundered through multiple foreign companies which were used as fronts to park alleged kickbacks.

The court was hearing a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery